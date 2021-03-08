Two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in Ondo State have sustained matchet injuries as the leadership tussle in the union turned bloody

It was gathered that two members belonging to one of the factions in the union were reportedly attacked by members loyal to the suspended leaders of the union.

The State Government had last week suspended NURTW and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over security concerns.

Government intervention became necessary in order to forestall possible break down of law and order.

But two members of a faction, Omoniyi Oni popularly known as Eniba, and Wasiu Ibrahim were attacked in Akure, the state capital by thugs loyal to the former leadership of the union.