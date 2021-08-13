Two Houses in Ungwan Shabanke in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital have been submerged by flood due to a heavy downpour Thursday night.

Ungwan Shabanke is located within the heart of Gusau .

The community according to residents has been experiencing flood during rainy season over the years.

The minor flooding has destroyed parts of the House and other valuable items

A vehicle belonging to one Engineer Murtala Dagaji the owner of the house was also destroyed when part of the fence fell on the vehicle

Advertisement

No one was injured and no life was loss in the flooding that last for several hours Thursday night.