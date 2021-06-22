The House of Representatives has begun investigation into the federal government’s suspension of the microblogging site, Twitter.

The investigation is currently ongoing at the Chambers conference and has in attendance the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and other top officials of the ministries and National Broadcasting Commission.

In his opening addressing, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Twitter is a national security risk for promoting disunity in Nigeria.

He added that the federal government’s action is backed by the Nigerian law and the Cyberspace Act

The federal government had earlier in this month announced an indefinite suspension of twitter.