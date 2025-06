The high-level engagement, which took place at the TVC News headquarters in Lagos, centered on strengthening the role of the media in promoting accurate, sensitive, and responsible reporting from conflict zones and areas experiencing humanitarian crises. A key focus of the dialogue was the ICRC’s enduring commitment to the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence in the execution of its global humanitarian mission.

According to both parties, there is an urgent need for more tailored training and education for journalists covering sensitive assignments in volatile regions. “The media plays a vital role not only in reporting facts but in shaping public perception and response during emergencies. It’s crucial that journalists understand the context in which humanitarian actors operate,” said Aliyu Dawobe during the meeting.

Stella Din-Jacob reiterated TVC News’ dedication to professionalism and ethical journalism, especially in conflict-sensitive reporting. She welcomed the prospect of capacity-building opportunities for newsroom personnel through workshops, field briefings, and joint media-development initiatives. “We are always open to partnerships that enhance the skills of our journalists and ensure our coverage upholds the highest standards of accuracy, empathy, and safety,” she stated.

The meeting ended on a forward-looking note, with both sides expressing enthusiasm for future collaborations that will not only build stronger synergies between the media and humanitarian agencies but also equip journalists with the tools needed to navigate complex assignments while upholding humanitarian values.

Plans are already underway for a follow-up engagement that will further consolidate the outcomes of this initial meeting.