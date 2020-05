TVC News Crime Correspondent, Ivy Kanu, has been released from Police Custody.

She was arrested and detained Tuesday night by the officers of the Lagos Police Command, Alausa division, while returning from work.

Apart from Ivy Kanu, other journalists and health workers were also detained for allegedly violating curfew.

Meanwhile, the force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed to TVC News that Journalists and other essential workers are exempted from the restriction and curfew.