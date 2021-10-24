Breaking News

Turkey: President Erdogan orders expulsion of ten ambassadors for seeking release of activist

Turkey: President Erdogan orders expulsion of ten ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has instructed his foreign minister to remove ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States, who had requested the release of a detained civil society leader.

Osman KavalaThe envoys released an extraordinary joint statement on Monday, stating that the continuing incarceration of Osman Kavala, a Parisian-born philanthropist and campaigner, had “cast a shadow” over Turkey.

The United States, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden demanded a “fair and expeditious settlement to (Kavala’s) case.”

Kavala has been in prison without a conviction since 2017, and is facing a slew of allegations stemming from anti government rallies in 2013 and a botched military coup in 2016.

Turkey has been handed a last warning by the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights watchdog, to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling to free Kavala awaiting trial.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Chimamanda Adichie looks lovely at the Women in the World Summit in New York

TVCN
Apr 6, 2017

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is pictured today at the annual Women in the World Summit (more…)

Latest Breaking News About NDLEA: NDLEA arrests Italy bound woman, pregnant woman, fake Sioldier for drug trafficking

Italy-bound lady, pregnant woman, fake soldier arrested for drug trafficking

TVCN
Sep 19, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, continued their nationwide ‘offensive…

Health Workers at LUTH Protest against Poor working Conditions

TVCN
May 26, 2017

Health workers at the Lagos university teaching hospital on Wednesday locked down the hospital in protest…

FIFA President tips Qatar 2022 to be best World Cup ever

TVCN
Oct 24, 2018

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed Qatar’s progress on infrastructure (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Germany, France demand immediate release of activist Osman Kavala ahead Gezi retrial

19 May 2021 5.30 pm

German and French government officials have…

Continue reading
Turkey, Nigeria sign eight major agreements on energy, defense, indutr, mining

Turkey, Nigeria sign eight major agreements on energy, defense, industry, mining

20 Oct 2021 7.52 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari praised Turkish…

Continue reading