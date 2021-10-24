Turkey: President Erdogan orders expulsion of ten ambassadors for seeking release of activist

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has instructed his foreign minister to remove ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States, who had requested the release of a detained civil society leader.

The envoys released an extraordinary joint statement on Monday, stating that the continuing incarceration of Osman Kavala, a Parisian-born philanthropist and campaigner, had “cast a shadow” over Turkey.

The United States, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden demanded a “fair and expeditious settlement to (Kavala’s) case.”

Kavala has been in prison without a conviction since 2017, and is facing a slew of allegations stemming from anti government rallies in 2013 and a botched military coup in 2016.

Turkey has been handed a last warning by the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights watchdog, to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling to free Kavala awaiting trial.