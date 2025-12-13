A group of senior figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday amid ongoing turmoil within the opposition party. The delegation, led by a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, arrived at Obasanjo’s r...

A group of senior figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday amid ongoing turmoil within the opposition party.

The delegation, led by a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, arrived at Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta at about 11:38 a.m.

Also present were former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang, and other top party leaders.

After their arrival, the PDP leaders proceeded into a private session with the former president. As of the time of filing this report, details of the discussions had not been disclosed, and the specific objective of the visit could not be independently confirmed.

The meeting, however, comes against the backdrop of mounting internal crises within the PDP, including leadership disputes and a growing wave of defections to rival parties, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In recent weeks, the party has recorded several high-profile exits.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara defected to the APC after accusing the PDP of failing to safeguard his political interests, while Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke also resigned from the party and later joined the Accord Party, where he secured its governorship ticket ahead of the August 2026 election.