The lawmaker representing Kosofe Cnstituency 2 in the Lagos state House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, who died on Friday morning, will be buried at 2:00pm today.

A close associates of the deceased disclosed this to TVC News.

The sources said the 59-year-old will be laid to rest at Vault Garden, Awoyaya, beside Mayfair Garden, Lekki, Lagos.