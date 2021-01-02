The Deputy National President of the Trade union Congress, TUC, Chika Onuegbu is dead.

He died today in Port Harcourt after a brief but undisclosed ailment.

Chika Onuegbu was the immediate past Chairman of TUC in Rivers State between December 2012 and July 2016.

He also served as National Industrial Relation Officer of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN between May 2011 and June 2014.

Mr Onuegbu was a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) with over 22 years post-ICAN & CITN qualification experience.

Until his death, Chika Onuegbu played a very active role in labor related matters in Rivers State and the country.