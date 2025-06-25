Donald Trump has said he is “very proud” of Israel and Iran for agreeing to a ceasefire.

Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague in the Netherlands, the US president said the ceasefire was “very good”.

Asked about US intelligence reports suggesting the strikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump disagreed and said it was “virtual obliteration”.

“I believe it was total obliteration, I believe they didn’t have a chance to get anything out because we acted fast. It’s hard to remove that kind of material – very hard and very dangerous,” he added.

“It was obliteration”, Trump stressed.

The US president was also asked about Iranian threats to continue enriching uranium and said: “The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now. They want to recover. We won’t let that happen.”