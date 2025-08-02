U.S President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in appropriate regions in response to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s “highly provocative” comments. Trump claims he took the action in case the top Russian politician’s statements have...

Trump claims he took the action in case the top Russian politician’s statements have hidden implications.

The U.S President, Donald Trump did not say where the two submarines will be positioned- in line with US military protocol.

However, he explained that his actions are a protective measure in response to the words of Russia’s former President, Dmitry Medvedev, who recently threatened the US over President Trump’s ultimatum to the Russian leader to realistically end his country’s war with Ukraine or face tough sanctions.

Russia and the US reportedly have the most nuclear arms in the world, and both countries also have a fleet of nuclear submarines.

In his post on his Truth Social media platform, the US president did not say whether he was referring to nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines.

Speaking to reporters later on, President Trump said- “A threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate. So I have to be very careful.

“I do that on the basis of safety for our people. A threat was made by a former president of Russia. And we’re going to protect our people.”

The Kremlin has so far made no public comments on the issue, but Moscow’s stock market fell sharply, following President Trump’s statements.

President Trump has set a new deadline for the Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the war against Ukraine to an end by the 8th of August – but he hasn’t shown any signs of the willingness to do so.