The U.S President, Donald Trump has temporarily halted funding the United Nations’ Health Organization over perceived poor handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President said US funding would be suspended while a review was conducted to assess the WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”.

The WHO may have a financial situation at a tough time as this.

President Trump accused the organisation of being too lenient with China in the earliest days of the pandemic, causing unnecessary deaths.

He said the group had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the pandemic.