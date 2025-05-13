President Trump had spoken of an “earth-shattering” announcement during this visit.

It’s still not clear what he was referring to.

It could point to the mega deals he’s expected to sign on his three stops, totalling more than a trillion dollars in investment in the US economy.

There was speculation he could rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf to please Arab leaders he’s meeting on this first official tour.

But it’s still unclear if he will go ahead with a move which would cause significant upset in Iran.

“It could have been a trial balloon to test reactions,” Sanam Vakil of the Chatham House think tank told me. Or there could be moves towards a regional defence pact.

Significantly, a broader normalisation including Israel, that President Biden also tried to achieve, is not on the agenda now while the grievous Gaza war grinds on.

And with President Trump, there’s always the unpredictable too.