US President Donald Trump has escalated the ongoing trade conflict with China, announcing a new round of 100 percent tariffs on Chinese imports, marking a fresh and intensified phase of the long-running trade war.

The tariffs, scheduled to take effect on November 1, 2025, or earlier depending on China’s actions, are in addition to the existing 30 percent tariffs currently in place.

Trump’s move comes in response to China’s recent export controls on critical rare earths, a sector in which China holds the largest global reserves. Rare earths are essential for manufacturing electronics, clean energy technologies, and defense applications.

China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that the controls aim to safeguard national security and protect strategic interests.

Describing China’s measure as “extraordinarily aggressive” and “extremely hostile,” Trump said:

“It is absolutely unheard of in international trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other nations. Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying.”

The president also announced export controls on critical software, targeting China’s access to sensitive technology. Electronics, a major category of Chinese exports to the US, will be directly affected.

Previously, Trump had issued exemptions for electronics, subjecting them to 20 percent tariffs instead of the broader 145 percent tariffs applied to other Chinese goods. In retaliation, China had lowered its tariffs on American exports to 10 percent from 125 percent, while the US reduced its general rate to 30 percent from 145 percent.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were scheduled to meet in South Korea later this month. However, following the new tariff announcement, Trump declared on Truth Social that he no longer saw any reason for the planned meeting.