The Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has revealed that trade between China and Nigeria reached $15.48 billion from January to July 2025, a significant milestone that underscores deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Speaking during a reception held to commemorate three key events the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary, and the Mid-Autumn Festival, Ms. Yuqing described the trade figure as a “34.7 per cent year-on-year increase,” attributing it to strengthened relations.

According to the envoy, the growing economic exchange reflects the evolving nature of China-Nigeria cooperation, particularly since both countries elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

“Nigeria and China guided by the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, all-round cooperation between China and Nigeria has yielded remarkable results. From January to July 2025, bilateral trade reached $15.483 billion, marking a 34.7.per cent year-on-year increase, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa,” she stated.

Ms. Yuqing highlighted expanding collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, investment, energy, trade, culture, and education, noting that these efforts are “bringing tangible benefits to both peoples.”

The Consul-General also pointed to China’s continued economic resilience amid global uncertainty, citing a 5.3 percent GDP growth in the first half of 2025, alongside the country’s sustained leadership in innovation.

She praised the Chinese community in Nigeria for its active role in cultural exchange, charitable activities, and grassroots development.

Urging them to maintain their contributions, she said:

“China-Nigeria relations are at their best in history, with profound prospects for cooperation. I urge you all to be ‘bridge-builders in deepening China-Nigeria friendship; be guardians of a harmonious overseas Chinese community. Uphold the spirit of unity and mutual assistance to jointly build a warm, inclusive, and affectionate community for overseas Chinese in Nigeria. Strive to be the vanguards in safeguarding national unity and also strive to be at the forefront of safe and lawful business operations. Become the ‘vital force’ driving China-Nigeria cooperative development. Seize the new opportunities.”

She assured that the Consulate in Lagos remains committed to protecting the interests of Chinese nationals in Nigeria and fostering further bilateral engagement.

“The Chinese consulate-general in Lagos will continue to uphold the principle of diplomacy for the people’, focusing on resolving the urgent and difficult issues faced by our compatriots and enterprises in the consular district. We will provide high-quality, efficient services and assistance to the best of our ability to support your work and daily lives,” she concluded.