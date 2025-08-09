The Trump administration has announced plans to build a new immigration detention Center in Indiana, already nicknamed the “Speedway Slammer.” Deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could ramp up significantly in the next six months. The agency has just received ma...

The Trump administration has announced plans to build a new immigration detention Center in Indiana, already nicknamed the “Speedway Slammer.”

Deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could ramp up significantly in the next six months.

The agency has just received major funding through President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” including 45 billion dollars to build more detention facilities, and 30 billion dollars to fund the deportation process.

Trump is stepping up arrests of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, cracking down on unlawful border crossings, and stripping legal status from hundreds of thousands of migrants

The U.S Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem said the government of the state of Indiana would add one thousand detention beds for immigrants facing deportation, under a revived federal programme.

A recent News poll shows that the president’s deportation effort has lost the majority of support it once had, with a growing number of Americans expressing concern about immigration authorities not focusing on arresting and deporting dangerous criminals, from 53% in June to now 44%.

The number of migrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has hit record levels in recent weeks, with about 57,000 detained as of July 27, according to ICE data.