Forty persons travelling from Lagos to Sokoto state are now in custody after being intercepted from a truck by the covid-19 special Taskforce.

Three of the passengers are nationals of Niger Republic returning to their country through the Illela border.

Most of the returnees say the lockdown in Lagos state due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made life unbearable for them as their means of livelihood has been suspended.

According to the Chairman of the Taskforce and Sokoto state Health Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Iname, the returnees will be quarantined for fourteen days before they unite with their families.

He says surveillance has been increased on illegal routes into the state particularly to check returnees from Kano and Katsina states where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19.