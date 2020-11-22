Four persons have been crushed to death in an accident involving a DAF truck and a commercial bus around Capital Hotel on Ijebu Ode-Oru road in Ogun State.

The spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi who confirmed the sad incident, said it happened on Saturday.

Mr. Akinbiyi explained that the accident which occurred around 1:15 p.m., was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the DAF truck driver.

According to him six persons were involved in the accident which comprised three male adults and three female adults. Four persons died while two were injured.

He said the injured were taken to Ijebu Ode General Hospital and are currently receiving treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the morgue in same hospital.

The TRACE Corps Commander, Seni Ogunyemi, warned drivers of articulated vehicles against reckless and dangerous driving as well as excessive speeding because of its attendant consequences.