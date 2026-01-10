Heavy traffic congestion hit the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning after a truck toppled near the Ogere Bridge, blocking one lane and causing major gridlock. The accident disrupted traffic heading towards Ibadan, Saapade, Alapako, and nearby areas. Motorists attempting to use the remaining...

Heavy traffic congestion hit the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday morning after a truck toppled near the Ogere Bridge, blocking one lane and causing major gridlock.

The accident disrupted traffic heading towards Ibadan, Saapade, Alapako, and nearby areas. Motorists attempting to use the remaining lane caused congestion in the opposite direction, affecting vehicles travelling to Lagos, Mowe, Ibafo, and other parts of the corridor.

At the time of reporting, both lanes remained partially blocked, leaving numerous motorists stranded.

The incident reportedly occurred late Friday evening.

The Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps were deployed to the scene to manage traffic and restore order.

Officials at the site suggested the accident was caused by a mechanical failure and said efforts were underway to reopen one side of the affected lane to ease the congestion.