Motorists and commuters experienced heavy traffic on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Friday afternoon after a crash involving a heavy-duty truck and two passenger vehicles disrupted movement along the route.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that no fatalities or injuries were recorded in the incident, which occurred on the Berger inward Secretariat section of the expressway.

The collision triggered a major traffic build-up, with congestion stretching from Jubilee Estate through to Berger New Garage as recovery efforts and traffic control measures were put in place.

Confirming the accident in a post on X, LASTMA wrote, “A multiple vehicle accident involving a truck and two cars has occurred along Berger inward Secretariat.

“Authorities are present at the scene to ensure safety and restore normalcy. No casualties have been recorded as of the time of this report.

“Traffic backlog has extended from Jubilee Estate back to Berger New Garage. Efforts are currently ongoing for evacuation, and our men are present there to ensure ease of traffic movement.”