FRSC confirms that no fewer than six persons were killed, while two others sustained injuries in a multiple road crash that occurred opposite the NASFAT camp ground, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, confirmed the incident in a Thursday statement made available to TVC News, saying the crash occurred at about 2:36 pm.

According to the FRSC, the accident involved a Mazda commercial bus and a Volvo truck along the busy section of the expressway.

FRSC revealed in the statement that the leading cause of the crash was overspeeding.

The statement reads, “At about 14:36hrs today first of January 2026, an auto crash occurred, and the FRSC rescue team was informed at about 14:40hrs, and the team reported at the scene at about 14:50hrs along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at NASFAT junction.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Mazda commercial bus and a Volvo truck. Eight people were involved, six were killed and two sustained injuries.

“The cause of the crash was overspeeding.”

According to the statement, the FRSC personnel from Mowe Unit, Ibafo Outpost, and the Ambulance team from Ojota Unit Command, MTD RCCG Police Division and TRACE Mowe were deployed to the scene to rescue the victims.

The statement added, “We were told that some good Samaritans took some injured victims to an unknown hospital before the arrival of the team. Some victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, for medical attention. While the dead bodies were taken to Idera mogue, Shagamu.”

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun state, Corps Commander Akinwumi O Fasakin, has directed a full investigation into the crash, saying, “as it’s our practice to further investigate such.”