Nigerian Troops have rescued five expatriates from suspected militants at Yellow Island in Rivers State.

The victims comprising three Russians, one Ukrainian and one Equatorial Guinean abducted on May 9, were freed by a joint team from forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder and troops of 146 Battalion, on Tuesday.

A statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said the men were currently at NNS Pathfinder medical centre receiving medical attention.

It explained that the expatriates were abducted onboard MT RIO Mitong and MT Djibloho by the unknown militant group in Yellow Island on May 9.

The statement titled, ‘Troops of Operation Delta Safe dislodge militants camps, rescue kidnapped expatriates and recover stolen illegally refined AGO,’ said the troops also raided four identified militants’ hideout at Ibiakafemo, Idinkiri, Tombie and Ogboma.

The identified camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the pirates freedom of action.

It read, “In the early hours of October 6, 2020, the pirates/militants compelled by the ongoing operation surrendered to the gallant troops and handed over the five kidnapped foreign expatriates at Iwofe Waterfront.

The joint team also intercepted two large wooden boats laden with an estimated 350,000 litres of suspected stolen illegally refined diesel and about 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

The stolen petroleum products have been recovered to the base.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their resilience and encouraged them to sustain the tempo “against the enemies of our country.”