The Nigerian Army has rescued 11 kidnapped victims during a late-night operation along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, foiling an attempt by terrorists to relocate their captives.

The rescue operation was carried out on January 26, 2026, by troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Doka, following intelligence that armed terrorists were moving hostages through the Gidan Duna–Amale bush track under cover of darkness.

According to the Army, the movement was detected using long-range surveillance systems, prompting an immediate interception.

Troops launched a rapid pursuit using tactical vehicles and motorcycles, overwhelming the terrorists and forcing them to abandon the captives before fleeing into nearby scrubland.

Those rescued included five adult males, three adult females and three children.

The victims had been in captivity for 92 days after being abducted on October 26, 2025, from Gada Mallam Maman Community.

The Army said the successful operation highlights its effective deployment of modern surveillance technology and swift ground response, reaffirming its commitment to securing major transport corridors and protecting civilians.

All rescued victims have been safely evacuated and are receiving appropriate care, the Army added.