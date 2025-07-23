According to local sources, the attack was launched by a group of armed bandits suspected to be responsible for a series of recent assaults across the region. The soldiers’ swift and strategic response thwarted the raid and resulted in heavy casualties among the attackers.

Eyewitnesses said several of the terrorists were gunned down while fleeing on motorcycles, with some colliding during their escape.

“The soldiers fought bravely and stood their ground for hours,” a resident said. “They saved our community from what could have been another massacre.”

Although the exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed, the operation is believed to have dealt a major blow to the criminal elements threatening the area.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident.