Troops Repel ISWAP Attack on Military Base in Sokoto

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters said Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with other security agencies, have successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A statement signed by Director Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawywerr said the failed attack, took place early hours of Friday, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic.

The Army General said the attacked was swiftly repelled by troops.

He said the aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits.

He also said the attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.

The General said , the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.

He said unfortunately, there were some level of casualty recorded on the part of own troops during the encounter.

Meanwhile, Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters. The general security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilized.

TVCNEWS had earlier reported an attack on the Burkusuma military base located in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state where unspecified number security personnel pay the supreme price in the battle to repeal the attack from the suspected terrorists.