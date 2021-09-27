Breaking News

Troops Repel ISWAP Attack on Military Base in Sokoto

Latest Breaking News About Insecurity in Nigeria: Troops repell ISWAP attack on Military base in Sokoto Defence Headquarters

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters said Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with other security agencies, have successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A statement signed by Director Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawywerr said the failed attack, took place early hours of Friday, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic.

The Army General said the attacked was swiftly repelled by troops.

He said the aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits.

He also said the attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.

The General said , the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.

He said unfortunately, there were some level of casualty recorded on the part of own troops during the encounter.

Meanwhile, Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters. The general security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilized.

TVCNEWS had earlier reported an attack on the Burkusuma military base located in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state where unspecified number security personnel pay the supreme price in the battle to repeal the attack from the suspected terrorists.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Japanese PM dissolves Parliament’s lower house ahead of general poll

TVCN
Sep 28, 2017

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has reshuffled his cabinet, dissolving parliament's lower house…

Forex TVC

Foreign investors want interbank exchange rate

TVCN
Jul 5, 2017

Foreign investors want the Nigerian government to give them the same exchange rate which the Central…

Korodo-NUPENG -Apapa-TVC

Apapa-Oshodi road repair: NUPENG says depots outside must be functional

TVCN
Jul 13, 2017

The Zonal chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Tokunbo Korodo says the…

Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial till March 25

TVCN
Jan 22, 2019

The trial of the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria , Ibrahim Elzakzaky has been adjourned till…

TVC News Special Reports

BREAKING: One dead as troops rescue five abducted students, teacher

18 Jun 2021 11.43 am

Four of the abducted students of federal…

Continue reading

Air Force kills ISWAP fighters during airstrike in Borno

16 Dec 2019 4.27 pm

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole…

Continue reading

Airforce Strike hits ISWAP’s Training Camp in Borno

14 Sep 2019 8.29 pm

The Air Task Force, of Operation Lafiya…

Continue reading