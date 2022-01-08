Troops repel attack on Funtua-Gusau highway, kill scores of bandits

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has visit wounded troops at the federal Medical Centre, Gusau
Troops working to keep peace around Tsafe Local Government Area repelled Bandits attack on Futua-Gusau Highway Friday night
During the gun duel that lasted for hours, Some of the Bandits were killed and in the process some Soldiers sustained gunshot wounds
Governor Matawalle applauds the gallantry of the troops and promise to continue to give Security agencies all the needed support
Friday night Attack on Futua-Gusau road is coming three days after Police Special Force repel attack on same road and kill two bandits.