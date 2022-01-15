Troops kill three suspected terrorists, recover arms in Chikun LGA

Military troops in Kaduna State have killed three suspected terrorists during a patrol in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident explained that the troops on recieving credible intelligence laid ambush at a suspected terrorists route.

The terrorists on arriving the location were vigorously engaged in a fire exchange and overpowered by the superior fire power of the troops.

Three of them were killed and items recovered include three AK-47 riffles, motorcycles, magazines and mobile phones.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback and commended the troops for their swift and decisive action in engaging the terrorists.