Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have destroyed several terrorist hideouts in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, recovering arms, uniforms, and a motorcycle during clearance operations.

The operation, conducted on 14th October 2025 under the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, followed credible intelligence on the locations of suspected terrorists operating around Badekoshi, Fajul, Kurmi, and Dampar villages in Ibi LGA.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, troops deployed at Tapga Ngasawa village swiftly launched coordinated clearance operations in the identified areas.

During the raid at Badekoshi, the troops engaged the terrorists, who fled towards Fajul village.

They were pursued with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their positions and escape deeper into the forest.

Items recovered during the operation include one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, one round of 7.62mm special ammunition, five rounds of blank ammunition, two fragmental jackets, two military camouflage uniforms, and a Jincheng motorcycle believed to have been stolen in a previous attack at Tapga village.

Commander of the 6 Brigade and Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.

He urged them to sustain the momentum until all criminal elements are eradicated from Taraba State.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and working with other security agencies and local communities to restore lasting peace in the state.