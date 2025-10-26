During a recent strike in Borno State, Nigerian Army troops operating under Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 10 suspected terrorists and successfully recovered several assault rifles. According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the North East Media Information Officer of the Joint...

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the North East Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai.

The statement reads, “Following the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists in a previous encounter at Katarko axis, troops of Operation HADIN KAI in another encounter along Gamboru – Dikwa-Marte neutralised 10 additional Insurgents, Secured Weapons and Equipment.

“MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – In a precision night operation, troops of Sector 1 from 24 Task Force Brigade Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) successfully defeated a terrorist attempt to infiltrate into Gamboru Ngala from the Flatari axis. The miscreants subsequently diverted towards Dikwa after suffering casualties, but were again ambushed and scores neutralised on the Dikwa-Marte road.”

It added, “At approximately 23:50 hours on 25 October 2025, while manning a pre-established ambush position, the troops identified and engaged the hostile elements. The unit delivered heavy and accurate suppressive fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat in disarray.

“At first light, following a period of limited visibility, the area was systematically exploited. The subsequent clearance operation confirmed a total of 10 insurgents had been neutralised. A thorough search of the vicinity led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment.”

Exhibits recovered include:

Firearms: 5 x AK-47 rifles, one PKT Machine gun, 3 x locally-made (dane) guns, 2 x fabricated pistols.

Ammunition: 5 x AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special rounds, a huge cache of 7.62 x 54mm linked ammunition, and boxes of cartridges.

Equipment: 2 x motorcycles, 2 x bicycles, 1 x radio.

Personal Effects: 1 x dane gun barrel, 1 x water flask, 1 x raincoat, 1 x blanket, and assorted charms.

According to the statement, DHQ commended the troops for their gallantry, vigilance, and tactical proficiency during the operation.

“The success of the ambush underscores the effectiveness of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and reaffirms the commitment of OPHK to sustaining offensive actions, protecting civilians, and restoring lasting peace and stability in the North East region,” the statement concluded.