At least twenty-four oil thieves have been arrested in Delta State during various operations held between January 14-20, 2021.

Troops of Operation Delta who carried out the arrest, also recovered 9,856.1 barrels of crude oil, 339 million litres of illegally refined diesel as well as 500,000 litres of Kerosene.

The operatives also recovered 14 pumping machines, two speed boats and 13 outboard engines from the suspects.

Briefing Journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the troops equally immobilized six illegal refining sites, 11 boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens during various operations held between January 14-20, 2021.

He stated, “Troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued with the aggressive fight against economic sabotage in the zone progressively. Between 14 to 20 January 2021, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anti-crude oil theft operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.

“In the course of their operational activities, six illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens were immobilized.

“Also, 24 suspects were arrested while 14 pumping machines, two speed boats and 13 outboard engines were recovered. Additionally, a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, as well as 500,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene, were recovered.”

The DHQ further said that the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta on January 14 conducted an operation in conjunction with the Forward Operating Base Escravos during which the team deactivated seven illegal refining sites at Egwa Creek, Warri South-West LGA.