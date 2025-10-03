In a sweeping crackdown from September 29 to October 1, 2025, the Nigerian Army troops intensified efforts to eliminate terrorism, kidnapping, and organized crime across the country. The multi-state campaign yielded significant successes, including hostage rescues, arrests of high-profile suspects, ...

In a sweeping crackdown from September 29 to October 1, 2025, the Nigerian Army troops intensified efforts to eliminate terrorism, kidnapping, and organized crime across the country.

The multi-state campaign yielded significant successes, including hostage rescues, arrests of high-profile suspects, and the seizure of weapons and illegal goods.

Military sources revealed that in Borno State, soldiers engaged in fierce battles with fighters from ISWAP and JAS, killing several insurgents and recovering a cache of AK-47 rifles, grenades, motorcycles, and communication gear. Hostages held in insurgent camps around Mittiri, Loskuri, and Tamsu Ngamdu were liberated as the army dismantled enemy hideouts.

Operations extended to Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue States, where security forces rescued abductees and apprehended armed herders implicated in recent violent incidents. More than 80 stolen cattle were recovered in these areas, disrupting criminal livestock rustling rings.

In the northwest, troops intervened in Sokoto and Kano to protect villagers under attack, successfully capturing a notorious terrorist leader. Meanwhile, in Enugu State, intelligence-led raids resulted in the arrest of two suspected members of IPOB/ESN involved in illegal activities.

The crackdown also struck at illegal activities in the South-South region. In Rivers State, the military destroyed illicit oil refining facilities, while Bayelsa security agents seized narcotics and detained five suspected drug traffickers. Further south, a convoy disguised as police was stopped in Taraba State carrying over a thousand blocks of cannabis. In Kogi, an attempted escape by a courier carrying drugs, cash, and gold extracts ended fatally. Oyo State authorities dismantled an illegal lithium mining operation, arresting three Chinese nationals and confiscating equipment and materials.

Altogether, the operations freed more than 10 hostages, arrested dozens of criminals, and confiscated large quantities of assault weapons, explosives, and ammunition. These actions disrupted major criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, illegal mining, cattle rustling, and oil theft.

The Nigerian Army emphasized that the recent successes reflect its unwavering commitment to eradicating criminal strongholds, restoring peace in vulnerable communities, and supporting the Federal Government’s mission to enhance national security and safeguard vital resources.