Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have repelled a terrorist attack in Taraba State, killing two assailants and recovering weapons.

The operation, conducted on 1 October under Operation Lafiya Nakowa, was based on credible intelligence that bandits were regrouping at Tor Ikyeghgba village.

Soldiers confronted the terrorists along the Powerline axis, engaging them in a fierce gun battle and overpowering them with superior firepower.

Recovered items included a locally fabricated pistol, two Dane guns, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a Baofeng radio, a motorcycle and other materials.

Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift and professional response.

He urged them to sustain the momentum and assured residents of the army’s commitment to restoring peace in Taraba State.

He also appealed to the public to support security operations by providing timely and credible information to aid the fight against criminality.