Nigerian Army troops have killed two armed bandits and seized a cache of weapons during a raid on a suspected hideout in Plateau State.

The operation, carried out on Monday, May 12, 2025, by troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN, targeted a bandit camp in Teng Mountain/Forest, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area.

Military sources confirmed that the troops engaged the criminals in a gun battle, overpowering them and neutralizing two suspects.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of:

One AK-47 rifle

One AK-47 magazine

One locally-made rifle

Seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

Four mobile phones

Two motorcycles

N157,900 in cash

The recovered arms have been taken into military custody, while the phones are undergoing forensic analysis to track down other members of the criminal network.

Maj. Gen. John Doe, Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining operations against bandits and other criminal elements in Plateau State and neighbouring regions.

“The public can rest assured that we will continue to dismantle these threats to ensure peace and security,” he stated.

Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious activities to security agencies to aid in ongoing efforts to curb criminality in the area.