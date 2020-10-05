Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed two suspected bandits and injured others at the Rijana area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were moving towards the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on Sunday when the troops attacked them in an ambush.

A statement on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, stated, “Troops deployed at Rijana acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway, swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush along the suspected bandits’ route.

“Contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower, thereby killing two while others escaped with gunshots wounds.”

The operatives also recovered locally made guns during the operation.

The statement added that “Currently, the troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.