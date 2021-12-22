Troops kill two bandits, foil Kidnap attempt in Kaduna

Nigerian military operatives have killed two suspected bandits in Brinin Yero, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The troops also foiled an attack buy the terrorists in the area.

Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident, explained that troops of Jura military base, responded swiftly to a distress call and engaged the bandits in a gun duel on arrival.

The military opperatives overpowered the bandits, killed two of them and also rescued some kidnap victims.

Governor Nasir El- Rufai commended the troops for their swift response.