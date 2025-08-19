The troops of 63 Brigade have killed three kidnap suspects and rescued a lady who has being captivity in the Otulu Forest area of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. According a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the 63 Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa,...

According a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the 63 Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa, The troops acting on credible intelligence report, had been on the trail of the kidnap suspects since last week, after receiving information about their activities around Issele Uku.

The suspects having collected ransom from the victims’ families, the troops went after them and in the ensuing firefight, three kidnap suspects were killed and AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a cutlass, and other items including. The sum of N2,336,000 were recovered.

However, during the operation, one soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while the rescued lady also had injuries from the suspected kidnappers’ actions prior to her rescue. Both were immediately evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba for medical attention and are currently in stable condition.

Similarly, in another rescue operation by troops of 63 Brigade in conjunction with Operation Delta Sweep in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State responded to distress call about kidnapping activity at Ekrodo-Jesse community, the troops mobilized to the scene, prompting the suspected kidnappers to release their victim and fled into a nearby forest.

The victim, mr Saviour Okiemute, a 25-year-old man, was rescued and reunited with his family.