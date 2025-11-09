In its intense campaign against terrorism and insurgency, troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully neutralised seven criminals, arrested 27 responsible, recovered ammunition and stolen crude products in a series of coordinated strikes nationwide. According to a Sunday statement obtained by TVC,...

In its intense campaign against terrorism and insurgency, troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully neutralised seven criminals, arrested 27 responsible, recovered ammunition and stolen crude products in a series of coordinated strikes nationwide.

According to a Sunday statement obtained by TVC, the operation, which is in line with the marching orders of the Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, to annihilate terrorists and dismantle all networks of criminality, recorded a decisive victory across multiple theatres within the last 48 hours.

The statement reads, “This renewed momentum, coming on the heels of the COAS’ operational visit to the North East Theatre to reawaken the fighting spirit of the troops, has seen the Army sustain unrelenting pressure on terrorists, insurgents and economic saboteurs, neutralizing seven terrorists, arresting 27 suspects and recovering arms, ammunition and stolen crude products in a series of coordinated strikes.

“In the North East, troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI carried out a precision cordon-and-search operation in Anguwan Church, Monguno, Borno State, arresting 12 suspects linked to terror logistics and intelligence networks. Similarly, 192 Battalion troops ambushed ISWAP/JAS elements along the Gwoza–Limankara axis, neutralising three terrorists and recovering an AK-47 rifle with five rounds of ammunition. In another operation, troops of 25 Brigade, Damboa, neutralised a terrorist while trying to infiltrate the troops’ location to conduct reconnaissance under false pretences.”

The statement added, “In the North West and North Central, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE in Kaduna State raided a terrorist hideout in Kauru Local Government Area, neutralising two insurgents responsible for recent attacks on innocent civilians. Similarly, troops in Plateau State arrested four suspects involved in the murder of two civilians in Riyom local government area, while Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Niger State eliminated a terrorist scout and recovered a motorcycle, mobile phone and other operational items.

“The South-South region also witnessed sustained anti-economic sabotage operations. In Akwa Ibom State, troops of 2 Brigade arrested three illegal miners involved in black sand trading, while 144 Battalion in Abia State discovered an illegal refining site containing over 1,000 litres of stolen crude oil. Likewise, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade uncovered another refining hub in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, where they seized six drums of stolen crude oil and a canoe used for transportation.

“In Delta State, troops of the 90 Amphibious Battalion apprehended three suspects, including an impostor dressed in military camouflage uniforms, during a snap checkpoint in Sapele. Recovered items included fake military ranks, mobile phones and charms. The suspects are all under investigation for further prosecution.

“These coordinated and simultaneous strikes across the country reaffirm the Nigerian Army’s revitalised combat posture and renewed determination under Lieutenant General Shaibu’s leadership to take the fight to the enemy’s doorstep and destroy all threats to national security.”

The Nigerian Army assures Nigerians that this new phase of operations marks a turning point in the war against terrorism, banditry and oil theft, reiterating its unyielding resolve to restore lasting peace, protect citizens and defend Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The Nigerian Army further enjoined the public to continue supporting military operations by providing credible and timely information, as we intensify efforts to end insecurity and reclaim every inch of national space from criminal elements.