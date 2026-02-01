Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised top Boko Haram leader Abu Khalid, identified as the Second-in-Command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State. In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Inform...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised top Boko Haram leader Abu Khalid, identified as the Second-in-Command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East, the intelligence-led attack was carried out by troops attached to the Operation HADIN KAI.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded another significant operational success with the neutralisation of a top Boko Haram/ISWAP leader, Abu Khalid, identified as the Second-in-Command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State.

“Barely 24 hours after troops eliminated the notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Julaibib, operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, troops of Sector 1, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Operation DESERT SANITY, made contact with terrorists at the Komala general area of Konduga Local Government Area during night offensives at about 11:00 p.m. Abu Khalid was a key figure within the terrorist hierarchy, coordinating operations and logistics in the Sambisa axis.”

The statement added that following the successful engagement, troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, magazines, several bicycles, assorted logistics and food items, as well as huge medical consumables.

According to the statement, the Nigerian troops sustained no casualties during the encounter, marking a successful execution of the mission.

The statement further reads, “Troops’ morale remains high as clearance operations continue across the Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, Timbuktu Triangle and other known hideouts of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East region.

“The Joint Task Force (North East) reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the tempo of operations until all terrorist elements are neutralised , lasting peace and economic stability are restored to the region.

“The Military High Command commended the troops for their sacrifices and dedication in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities in the North East region, urging them to sustain the operational tempo.”