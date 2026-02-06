In its sustained fight against insecurity, troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised one armed bandit and arrested six suspected criminals during multiple operations across Benue and Nasarawa States. In a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer, t...

In its sustained fight against insecurity, troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised one armed bandit and arrested six suspected criminals during multiple operations across Benue and Nasarawa States.

In a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer, the intelligence-led operation was carried out by troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

The statement reads, “On 3 February 2026, troops of Sector 1, OPWS, acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of armed herders in Ayamba Village, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, swiftly mobilised in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard to the location.

“Upon arrival at Ayamba Village, contact was made with the armed elements, leading to a brief engagement during which one armed bandit was neutralised. Troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, three rounds of 7.62mm x 39 special ammunition, and two magazines from the scene.”

The statement added, “Similarly, on 4 February 2026, troops of Sector 2, OPWS, deployed at Patrol Base Agyaragu in Nasarawa State, received actionable intelligence from a local hunter about suspected armed robbers lurking along the Asupe–Ome Road in Obi Local Government Area. Acting promptly on the information, the troops moved to the general area in collaboration with the hunter.

“During the operation, one suspected armed robber, identified as Adam Paul, aged 34, was arrested, and one AK-47 rifle was recovered. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect obtained the weapon from one Tela Obu, a resident of Duduguru Community in Obi LGA. Two other suspects, identified as John Amos and Elisha, also residents of Duduguru Community, fled the scene and are currently at large. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.”

In another development on the same day, “troops of the COAS Intervention Battalion IX, deployed at Agbaragba in Benue State, responded swiftly to a distress call from residents concerning the mobilisation of some youths from Agagbe community to rustle cattle.

“On arrival at the location, troops discovered several dead cattle at different points. However, three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police Force in Naka for further investigation and prosecution.”

In a similar vein, “on 5 February 2026, troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Agbagbe received credible intelligence indicating that some youths were actively butchering rustled cattle meat inside a residential building within Agagbe Community.

“Two suspects were apprehended at the scene while in possession of mutilated and butchered meat believed to have been obtained from rustled cattle.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly involved in cattle rustling activities within the general area, a criminal act that has continued to threaten livelihoods and undermine peace in rural communities. The arrested suspects have since been taken into custody for investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.”

The Commander of the OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their resilience, vigilance and aggressive posture in denying criminals freedom of action.

Gara stated that the recorded successes are in line with the directive of the military high command for commanders to scale up and intensify aggressive fighting patrols while enhancing intelligence-driven operations.

The Commander further charged the troops to sustain the momentum and maintain a strong fighting efficiency to deter and neutralise criminal activities within the Joint Operations Area.