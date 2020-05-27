The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed an armed bandits’ logistics store and killed no fewer than 30 bandits in air strikes conducted yesterday, in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

A statement signed by the Coordinator defence media Operation Major General John Enenche notes that the operation was executed based on credible Human Intelligence reports indicating that a thatched structure within the Forest was being used by the bandits to store their logistics items.

Fortuitously, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft on patrol spotted some of the armed bandits on motorcycles who were tracked to the storehouse where they lodged some items.

The Air Component therefore dispatched an attack helicopter to engage the location, scoring accurate hits resulting in the destruction of the store, which was seen engulfed in flames. The attack helicopter subsequently trailed the armed bandits who fled the location and mopped them up in follow-on attacks, neutralizing no fewer than 30 of them as later confirmed by HUMINT sources.

Chief of the Air Staff commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.