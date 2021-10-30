Troops kill IPOB/ESN gunmen, recover recover AK-47 rifles, vehicles, ammunition

Nigerian Army said it’s troops at 82 Division has killed four gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in Anambra state.

This was contain in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu

He said the military arm of the proscribed group Eastern Security Network had earlier attacked personnel of the security agencies deployed at Ekwulobia Round about in Aguata local government area, during which the troops swiftly mobilise to the scene .

The troops later engaged them on fire fight neutralizing four of the assailants.

In a separate operation, the troops also foiled attack by the outlawed group at Umunze checkpoint, in Orumba South Council area, overwhelmed the attackers in a shootout, forcing them to take to their heels.

The military said it lost one of it’s personnel to the unfortunate incident.

Items recovered are two Ak-47 Riffles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Hand held radio and one Black Highlander jeep.