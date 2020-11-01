Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, operating in the North-West zone have killed five bandits, arrested two informants and rescued three nursing mothers.

A press statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko says the successes were recorded when troops arrived the area and engaged the criminals forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

The acting director said one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter.

Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko said the bandits stormed Diskuru village of Faskari local government in Katsina state on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with the intent to scare the locals and loot valuables.

He noted that troops deployed at Dan Ali village acting on reliable Information arrested two other suspects who are in custody undergoing interrogations before handing them over to appropriate prosecuting authorities.

Brigadier General Onyeuko urged the troops not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is rid of all criminal activities.

He appealed to locals in the trouble areas to continue to support troops with useful information.