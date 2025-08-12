Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) have killed dozens of terrorists in a coordinated air and ground assault on the Makakkari area of Gando Forest, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State....

The 10 August 2025 operation followed credible intelligence that terrorists loyal to the late Halilu Buzu and Alhaji Beti had gathered in the forest to plan a reprisal attack on Adabka and Nasarawan Burkullu communities, after recent losses to security forces and hybrid units.

Following an initial aerial bombardment, troops from Sector 2 of OPFY intercepted and eliminated fighters attempting to flee the strike zone.

In a statement, OPFY said terrorists and armed groups would find no safe haven in the North West and parts of the North Central, pledging to sustain operations until the region is secured. It urged residents to provide timely information to aid in neutralising threats.