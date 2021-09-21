Troops kill 26 bandits leaders, destroy 5 camps in Zamfara

Twenty six Notorious armed bandit leaders have been killed in Zamfara state

Five other bandit groups have also been destroyed by troops as military sustained air and ground raid on bandit camps

Thirteen motorcycles belonging to the bandits were destroyed by troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces

The successes were recorded during air bombardments around Baranda forest and other areas

The bandits were eliminated by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force that have sustained aggressive raids at forests housing bandits terrorizing communities in the North West Zone

TVC NEWS gathered that some of the notorious bandits killed include Hussaini Rabe, Murtala Sabe, Basiru Nasiru, Sama, and Isah.

The slain bandits were said to be loyal to a notorious bandit chief known as Abu Redde

Recall that Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with others agencies have been carrying aggressive unslaught against bandits and their collaborators in zamfara since third of September

The operation according to authorities is yielding positive results as saveral bandit camps and leaders were destroyed.