Nigerian troops on Sunday killed 20 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, (ISWAP) terrorists at the north west of Baga town in Borno.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“In a decisive intercept offensive operation, troops of 130 Battalion with the support of Army Super Camp Baga, had a fierce encounter at the north west of Baga town with BHT/ISWAP Criminals on the 17th of May 2020.

“The criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

“However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

“The Chief of Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.”