Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation WHIRL STROKE, have successfully intervened to restore peace following a violent communal clash between Ugambe community in Konshisha Local Government Area and Mbaiase community in Gwer East Local Government Area, Benue State.

According to a statement on Friday, October 10, by the Acting Media Information Officer of JTF Operation WHIRL STROKE, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the incident occurred on October 8, prompting troops to respond immediately to a distress call.

Upon arrival, the soldiers came under sporadic gunfire from armed assailants dressed in black. The attackers fled into nearby bushes after troops returned fire with superior force.

During a subsequent search, the troops recovered one magazine, eight rounds of 7.62x39mm special ammunition, twelve rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition, fifteen empty shells, and various charms reportedly used by the fleeing criminals.

Tragically, three civilians were killed and one injured before the troops arrived. The wounded victim was evacuated to General Hospital Aliade for treatment, while the deceased were deposited in the hospital mortuary.

Major General Moses Gara, Force Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE, commended the troops of Sector 1 for their swift response and professionalism in restoring calm. He urged them to remain vigilant and maintain aggressive patrols to prevent future incidents.

Major General Gara also appealed to community leaders and stakeholders to embrace dialogue to resolve differences peacefully and work toward lasting harmony. He reiterated the JTF’s commitment to combating insecurity and maintaining stability across its operational areas.