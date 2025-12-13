Troops have successfully repelled an attempted attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mairari, Borno State, neutralising two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) during the encounter. Security sources disclosed on Saturday ...

Troops have successfully repelled an attempted attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mairari, Borno State, neutralising two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) during the encounter.

Security sources disclosed on Saturday that the terrorists launched the assault on the base but were decisively countered by troops, leading to heavy casualties among the attackers. Several ISWAP fighters were reportedly killed, while others sustained injuries.

According to the sources, a follow-up operation in the area led to the recovery of arms and other items believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing terrorists. The sources added that the insurgents later evacuated their dead and wounded from the scene after the failed attack.

The successful defence of the base underscores ongoing military efforts to degrade terrorist operations in the North-East.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Notorious Terror Kingpin Kachalla Kallamu In Sokoto

According to the sources, “At about 6:10 a.m. on Friday, troops of Sector 3 Stabilisation Operation, supported by the Theatre Command Quick Reaction Force, the Nigeria Police crack team and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted an exploitation operation in the area.

“During the exploitation, troops discovered several terrorist corpses and recovered assorted items, including five motorcycles, two Android phones, AK-47 rifles, a belt containing 165 rounds of PKT ammunition, five AK-47 magazines loaded with 30 rounds each, and 59 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Other items recovered included blankets, a hand grenade, a combat boot, a flak jacket, plastic bottles containing engine oil, a stretcher, a wristwatch, a camel bag, spinners and a motorcycle pump.

“Two VBIEDs used in the attack were destroyed by troops using SHILKA firepower, resulting in significant damage to the road at two separate points.

“No casualty was recorded on the side of the troops. They remain dominant and have continued fighting patrols to secure the general area,” sources added.