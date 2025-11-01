Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army / Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have scored another operational success under the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, with the destruction of a major bandits’ hideout in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. The operation, conducted on Friday, Oc...

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army / Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have scored another operational success under the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, with the destruction of a major bandits’ hideout in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation, conducted on Friday, October 31, 2025, targeted criminal elements in villages including Unom, Yongogba, Tornyi, and Mbayongo, following credible intelligence on bandits’ movements and activities in the area.

Military reports indicate that troops carried out a thorough clearance patrol across Tor-Tser, Kofar Ahmadu, Tornyi, Unom, Mbayongo, and Yongogba villages, successfully securing the settlements and adjoining river lines.

While at Kofar Ahmadu village, troops received updated intelligence regarding bandits near TY Farm in Tati. Swiftly redirecting their patrol through Sabon Gida Tati, the soldiers engaged the criminals. Outgunned by the superior firepower of the military, the bandits fled deeper into the forest.

During a subsequent search, troops discovered and destroyed a significant bandits’ camp in the TY Farm area, effectively removing a key criminal stronghold. One Dane gun and other items were recovered from the site.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, praised the troops for their “gallantry, quick response, and professionalism” during the mission.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to “ensuring lasting peace and stability across Taraba State” and called on residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to support security operations.

This latest success underscores the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to dismantle bandits’ networks and enhance security in Taraba State.