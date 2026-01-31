The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reported that troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) destroyed 53 illegal refineries and arrested 81 oil thieves and other criminals in January. Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Def...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reported that troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) destroyed 53 illegal refineries and arrested 81 oil thieves and other criminals in January.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure during a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the troops also recovered assorted arms and ammunition and destroyed a large barge used to siphon petroleum products. According to him, the operations prevented the theft of 210,300 litres of crude oil, 66,725 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 660 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, and 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit during the month.

Providing an update on security operations in the Southeast, the Defence spokesperson said the region’s crime rate has “drastically reduced” compared to past occurrences.

“In January, troops of Operation Udo Ka neutralized some terrorists, arrested 22 others, and rescued eleven 11 kidnap victims,” Onoja added.

He noted that arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects and are now “in the troops’ custody for further action.”

Highlighting further successes, Onoja said, “It is worthy to note that 80 militants recently surrendered to troops, while eight Cameroonian nationals were also rescued during cross-border patrol along Bakassi waterways.”

He affirmed that the Armed Forces would continue to adapt, innovate, and respond decisively to evolving security threats. “With the continued cooperation of citizens and stakeholders, we are confident of achieving lasting peace and stability,” he said.