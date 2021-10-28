Troops capture 3 gun trucks, kill ISWAP fighters after foiling attack on Damboa Super Camp

The Nigerian troops has on Thursday evening repelled an attack on Damboa Super Camp of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

According to a military intelligence officer the terrorist’s ambush which the Nigerian troops foiled was laid by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The insurgents were said to rode in nine gun trucks, three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and three MRAPs, to attack the Super Camp.

But the Nigerian ground troops, with the support of the military Air Task Force engaged them and killed scores of the terrorists.

The troops who have since mounted clearance operation in the town after repelling the attack also recovered three gun trucks belonging to the ISWAP criminals.